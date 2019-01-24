Top prizes up for grabs at Zoe Murphy raffle in Dundalk this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, 26th and 27th of January, the Murphy family and friends, who are fundraising to send two-year-old Zoe Murphy to the US for SDR surgery, will be in the Marshes for a very special event.

The Zoe Murphy Draw will take place in the Marshes Shopping centre on Saturday and Sunday 26th and 27th of January. Family members will be selling lines for 2 euro or 3 for a fiver.

The event will be held in the marshes on both days from 12 to 5.

Prizes include 500 euro marshes voucher and bed and breakfast and evening meal in the Nuremore hotel with limousine pick up and collection, Dundalk framed and signed jersey and season ticket and a Ladies or gents watch.

On the Facebook event page the Murphy family said: "A very very big thank you to Marshes Shopping Centre, Nuremore Hotel & Country Club, Niall Kehoe Cars, Dundalk FC and Goldstar Jewellers for sponsoring the fantastic prizes.

"Show your support by coming in and finding us, rather than us chasing you round the marshes!"

SEE: www.gofundme.com/zoemurphyappeal