Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday January 24 2019

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Boyle of 8 The Laurels, Dundalk, Louth

Late of McCann’s Bakery and lifetime president of Rangers F.C. Dundalk. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Peter & Helena (Nelly). Beloved husband of Nuala (née Dowdall) and loving father to Peter & Paul, Johnny will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, grandchildren Caoimhe, Séan, Rory, Órla & Liam, daughter-in-law Ciara, Peter's partner Josephine, extended family, close neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 7 o’clock Wednesday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40 am (walking) to St. Nicholas Church, Dundalk arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 042 93 34240.

May he rest in peace