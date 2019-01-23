Almost €1m in cannabis herb seized in Louth raid

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting serious organised crime activity in the Louth Division, a planned garda search of an address in the Drogheda area was conducted this morning at approximately 9am.

The search was conducted by Gardai from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and officers from the Louth Division.

During the search operation a significant quantity of cannabis herb was seized. The street value of the cannabis herb seized is estimated at €940,000 (pending analysis).

One female in her 30s has been arrested for drug trafficking offences. The arrested female is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.