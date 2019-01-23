'Pier Jump' for Diarmuid MacArtain raises impressive €20,000

The New Year's Day 'Pier Jump' in memory of Diarmuid MacArtain, who passed away in November, at Gyles Quay raised a fantastic €20,000.

Diarmuid's partner and event organiser Rebecca Wilson took to social media to announce that €10,000 had been donated to the North Louth Hospice.

"Absolutely delighted to be presenting a cheque today for €10,000 to the North Louth Hospice from Diarmuid's Memory, an amazing €20,000 was raised at our first annual #intotheseaforDee," revealed Rebecca.

"The North Louth Hospice is such a worthy cause and I know Diarmuid would be very proud.

"Thanks to Everyone for their continuing support in Diarmuids Memory."