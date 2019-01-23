Nally to the rescue as Dundalk IT see off Waterford IT with second half comeback

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA

Trench Cup Round One

DKIT 2-16

WIT 1-10

Spectators at the sports ground at DkIT last Tuesday where well wrapped up to watch this tremendous Trench Cup battle, with the home side producing an excellent second half turnaround to claim the victory.

In the first half DKIT wished they were protected from the Waterford IT onslaught, who after conceding the first two scores of the game rattled off the next six scores in the first seventeen minutes of play.

Although WIT had the benefit of a stiff breeze, they seemed to want the ball more and fought and scrapped for every ball while causing huge difficulties to the DKIT full back line.

WIT went in at half time six points up and a big team talk was needed from Oisin and Shane to change DKITs fortunes.

From the throw in DKiT went straight down the field with "40" yards man Rian O'Neill, fresh from McKenna cup action with Armagh, slotting a wonderful point to kick start DkITs revival - they hit WIT for 1-4 with a mix of counties involved - Rian O'Neill from Armagh, Conor Doherty from Donegal, Cathal Finnegan (Meath) and the goal from Eoghan McDonnell (Armagh) putting DKIT up by one point after just ten minutes played of the second half.

Just after the goal WIT responded well with a point to level the game and steady the ship. With the game finely balanced a touch of class was needed when up stepped two Armagh men: Niall Magennis (Killeavy) and Rian O'Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers), the latter kicking a 60 yard free to put DkIT four up.

Once again WIT returned with a great response, hitting the back of the net to reign DKIT back again with ten left to play.

With both teams pushing hard, it created space for Ross Nally of Newtown Blues to shut the game out hitting 1-2 along with scores from Callum Cumiskey, Cathal Finnegan and Rian O'Neill with a majestic long distance point to close out the game and put DkIT up by nine and through to the Quarter Final where they take on GMIT next week.

DKIT: Alan McGauley (Ardee St Marys); Sean O'Connor (Cootehill Celtic), Hugh Osbourne (Naomh Fionnbarra), Ian Connor (Newtown Blues); Conor Magennis (Killeavy), Cormac Daly (Casterahan), Niall Magennis (Killeavy) 0-1; Eunan Walsh (St Mary's Aghagallon) 0-1, Robbie Gaughran (Ballinteer St. Johns); Shea Hoey (St Patrick's GFC Cullyhanna), Rian O'Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers) 0-5, Conor Doherty (Kilcar) 0-1 ; Cathal Finnegan (Seneschalstown GFC) 0-4, Eoghan Callaghan (Naomh Mairtin), Ross Nally (Newtown Blues) 1-3

Subs: Eoghan McDonnell (1-0) for Gaughran; Sean Brennan for Conor Magennis; Sean Marry for Shea Hoey; Callum Cumiskey for Conor Doherty; Darren Luckie for Cormac Daly; Paudie McMahon for Sean O'Connor.

Report Courtesy of DKIT GAA CLUB