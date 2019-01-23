€5 lotto bet nets tasty profit for Louth punter

A County Louth punter revelled in a mid-week windfall when their three lucky Lotto numbers saw them pocket a tasty profit of €7,500.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed their €5 bet in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County on the three numbers 9, 16 and 23 to be revealed during the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday evening.

The odds of 1500/1 on all three landing started to tumble as the numbers rolled out and once the draw was complete, they had been smashed completely. As a result, the customer’s €5 stake was transformed into a return of €7,505.