Call for Louth applications to Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur

Louth Enterprise Office are calling for applications from local people to participate in search for Ireland’s best young entrepreneurs. The programme is run by 31 Local Enterprise Offices with the support of the Department of Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland. The competition aims to find the best new business ideas from young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35.

Up to 450 young entrepreneurs will be invited by the LEOs to attend free regional ‘Entrepreneur Bootcamps’ later in the year to help them develop their business and new venture ideas.

The competition is broken up into three categories, Best Business Idea, Best Start – Up and Best Established Business. The local winners in the Best Start-Up and Best Established Business categories at county level will receive investments of up to €15,000 each and the two runners-up will each receive up to €5,000.

Young entrepreneurs who wish to apply for the programme can fill in an online application form on the competitions website: https://www.ibye.ie/ or contact the Louth Enterprise Office for more details. The closing date for entries is the 15th of March 2019.