Ardee Judge: 'Cheaper to drink champagne'

“An expensive night out; it would be cheaper to drink champagne”, commented Judge John Coughlan at Ardee District Court last week.

He required defendants at the January sitting of Ardee District Court to provide sums of money of hundreds of euros to donate to charity who appeared before him on drink related public order offences and for unlawful possession of small quantities of drugs.

This is the chosen way that Judge deals with such offences, making offenders come up with typically €300 as an alternative to incurring a conviction and penalty such as a fine or more serious penalty.

The money is handed over to local charities in the town where the offences are committed.

The local Day Care Centre, The Hub and Saint Vincent de Paul were beneficiaries on Monday last.