Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday January 23 2019

The death has occurred of Dessie Greene (Snr) of Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth / The Liberties, Dublin

On Monday January 21 2019, peacefully surounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary (née Shearman) and dear dad of Desmond, Georgina, Gemma, Yvonne and Justine.

Predeceased by his parents Billy and Kate, sisters Angela and Kathleen, brother Billy, mother and father in-law Lizzie and Tom Shearman.

Dessie will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brother Martin, sisters Sheila, Mary, Margaret, sons-in-law Ciarán and Conor, daughter-in-law Charlene, grandchildren Molly, Harry, Ellie-Mae, Billy and Annie, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Greenacres from Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private on Thursday please by family request

May he rest in peace