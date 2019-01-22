Aldi seeking to recruit staff at Louth stores

Aldi today announced it is seeking to recruit 24 new employees across its stores in Louth. Opportunities are now available for Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager and Store Assistant positions at Aldi’s four Louth stores.

Aldi Ireland also announced a new minimum rate of pay of €11.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage rate recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group.

The new rate will be effective from the 1st February 2019.

Donald Mackay, Managing Director Aldi Naas Region said:

“We are seeking to recruit 24 new employees this year for our stores in Louth. We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.”

“We plan on hiring 500 new employees this year to join the Aldi team and contribute to our growth and success. We need the very best people to join our business to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland. Our expanding store portfolio, market performance and new Project Fresh stores demand that we continue to future proof our business with the best people in retail.”

Full details of the different roles and pay offered by Aldi are available at https://www.aldirecruitment.ie