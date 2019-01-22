Dundalk man accused of serious assault and offences at Lourdes A&E

A 26 year old man accused of a serious assault at his home in Dundalk, and further offences at the Emergency Department at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court on Friday.

Geoffrey Browne with an address at Line Terrace, Dundalk admitted a charge of assault causing harm on January 25th last year.

He also admitted assaulting the same victim in the A & E department at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital on the same date, in addition to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to the injured party.

He further pleaded guilty to assaulting a female in the ED, and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour there.

Judge Martina Baxter adjourned sentencing until tomorrow (Wednesday) and ordered the preparation of victim impact reports.