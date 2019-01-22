Creative Spark launch art competition for Dundalk schools

Creative Spark have launched a new print competition for secondary and primary schools in Dundalk and the surrounding areas.

Selected pieces will be exhibited in Creative Spark and judges include local Textile and Print designer Niamh Gillespie and Local artist and former tutor from O’Fiaich John O’Connor.

Gráinne Murphy, Print studio co-ordinator at Creative Spark explained: "The theme of the competition is “inspired by the greats” and students are encouraged to take influence from another artists work/style/colour palette/ compositions or subject matter.

"We are really excited about seeing what people come up with and there are some great prizes including workshops here in our Print Studio."

Email: printstudio@creativespark.ie for more information.

The rules are included below:

2019 Creative Spark Schools Print Competition

1. The competition accepts applicants in the following categories only:

Primary schools

Secondary schools

2. The text of the theme does not have to be illustrated on your artwork. We are looking for your

interpretation of the theme through your art.

3. Individual entries only- we do not accept group entries.

4. Name, address, age, date of birth and school/other details (where applicable) must be clearly printed on the entry form and then attached to the back of the piece. Any entries bearing incomplete entry forms will not be considered.

5. All entry forms and posters must be certified by teacher/facilitator/parent/guardian (under 18), or by the entrant (over 18) as being an unaided and original work of the competitor.

6.There is no minimum size for entry. Maximum size of entry is A3 (420 x 297mm)

7. The entry can be created using any medium or mix of medium. But entries must include at least one printmaking technique (eg. Lino print, Monoprint, screenprint, woodblock etc.)

8. It should be noted that once artwork is received by Creative Spark Print Studio it will be available for collection after adjudication and selection and awards have been made. All entries are accepted as original works and Creative Spark Print Studio is not responsible for any breach of copyright.

9. Entrants may enter the competition only once.

10. The Creative Spark Print Studio reserves the right not to award prizes in any category. The decision of the adjudicators is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Entries must be submitted to the Creative Spark Print Studio, Creative Spark, Clontygora, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Entries to be received by 4:00pm on 28th February