Gardaí seeking witnesses to Dundalk hit and run incident

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a hit and run incident which occurred on the Dublin Road last Monday (January 14) at 10.30am.

A man in his twenties was struck by a car which drove at a high speed towards him as he walked along the footpath near The Malt House.

The man was rushed to hospital from the scene and suffered a few fractured bones and a broken collar bone. He was treated at the Mater and St. James hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí have questioned two people in relation to the incident and have appealed for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 93 88400.