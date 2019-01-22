HSE submit planning application for new Community Nursing Unit in Louth

The HSE has submitted a planning application with Louth County Council this week, seeking to construct a Community Nursing Unit that would comprise three residential households consisting of ten bedrooms per house.

The location of the proposed development is a 2.8 hectare site at St Mary's Hospital, Dublin Road, Drogheda.

According to the application, each bedroom would be provided with accessible en-suite facilities. Households also have assisted bathrooms, quiet rooms and support accommodation.

Other features of the development include, a communal entrance area with reception and shared facilities, large living/dining/kitchen areas located at the centre of each household, a multipurpose room, a dedicated staff hub with rest/meeting room, changing areas and associated toilets and a covered ambulatory/walkway and landscaped courtyards.

Site development works also include revisions to existing vehicular and pedestrian arrangements to provide eight universally accessible parking spaces, 64 standard car parking spaces and drop off zones.

A seperate internal road has also been proposed for servicing/deliveries to the new Community Nursing Unit.

A decision on the application, which is at a pre-validation status at the moment, is due by March 14, 2019.