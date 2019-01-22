LOUTH WEATHER: 'temperatures falling close to freezing'

Local weather guru Louth Weather is predicting that temperatures tonight will fall close to freezing point.

Louth Weather also says there is a good chance of sleet today and that similar conditions are expected tomorrow too.

Met Eireann expect it to be "very cold overnight, but mainly dry, with clear spells. Temperatures will fall close to freezing, with a risk of frost and icy patches on untreated surfaces. A few mist patches may develop also, in light west to northwest breezes."