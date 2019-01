A 28-year-old man was attacked by a man armed with an 'implement' as he walked through Glenwood between 6 and 6.20am on January 15.

The man sustained injuries to the back of his head and was taken by ambulance to hospital. The man had his keys and phone stolen by the attacker.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. You can contact Dundalk Garda station at 042 93 88400.