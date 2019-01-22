Louth ambulance workers on strike for 24 hours

Around 500 members of the national ambulance service are on strike across Ireland today.

In Louth, paramedics are currently picketing at the Louth County Hospital until 5pm today.

The ambulance personnel, who belong to the Psychiatric Nurses Association, have been out since 7am this morning.

A paramedic on picketing in Louth this morning told the Dundalk Democrat that they were on strike to call for "union recognition from the HSE".

A spokesperson for the PNA said members would only operate services for "life-threatening or potentially life-threatening" calls.

The dispute centres around the HSE's refusal to recognise the PNA, and their ambulance personnel's branch NASRA, as representatives of Irish paramedics.