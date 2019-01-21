Louth included in snow and ice warning

Louth has been included in a Met Eireann Status Yellow warning for snow and ice for the country.

Met Eireann say to expect "icy and slippery conditions due to accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

"Scattered sleet and snow showers most frequent across Ulster and Connacht will occur but some showers penetrating into central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry further south. Accumulations generally 1-2cm expected. Wintry showers becoming confined to northern areas by late evening."

The warning is valid from tonight at 9pm to Tuesday at 7pm.