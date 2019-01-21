Lego the star at upcoming Dundalk kids club at Marshes

Lego will be the theme as Dundalk children enjoy the first kids club of 2019 at Marshes Shopping Centre on Saturday, January 26.

There will be lots happening to keep children entertained at Marshes Little Monsters kids club from 12-4pm.

The free kids club runs on the last Saturday of each month at the food court, so you can bring your children for an afternoon full of exciting activities.

There will be a hive of activity as Bricks 4 Kids Co Louth ignite imaginative minds and take team work to a whole new level.

Bricks 4 Kids Co Louth teach the principles of science, technology, engineering and maths, using Lego, to children aged 5-12.

So, if you have a ‘Little Monster’ or ‘Monsters’ with a love of Lego who would love to come along to the children’s club at Marshes Shopping Centre, don’t hesitate.

Marshes Shopping Centre is located at Marshes Avenue close to the town centre.

“This event is a great opportunity for kids to have a super time with Lego,” said Aoife Kerley of Marshes Shopping Centre.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and parents to our Lego themed day.

“This is our first family event of the year at Marshes Shopping Centre and we are looking forward to hosting more events in 2019.”

For further information on Marshes Little Monsters Kids Club please see the Marshes Shopping Centre Facebook page.