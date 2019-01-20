New parish priest of Carrickmacross announced

The Diocese of Clogher has announced today that Monsignor Joseph McGuinness will take up the position of parish priest of Carrickmacross, in succession to Mgr Duffy.

The forthcoming ordination of Bishop-Elect Larry Duffy on Sunday 10, February 2019 has created the vacant position of parish priest for Carrickmacross, hence Mgr McGuinness' appointment.

Mnsignor Joseph McGuinness, a native of the Parish of Lisnaskea-Maguiresbridge (Aghalurcher), Co Fermanagh, has been the Diocesan Administrator of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Clogher since 3 October 2016.

He has been Administrator of the Parish of Tyholland since September 2010.