Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday January 20 2019

The death has occurred of Sheila O'Boyle (née Crehan) of 41 Kensington Avenue, Banbridge, Down / Dundalk, Louth

On January 18 2019, peacefully, at Daisy Hill Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Sheila (née Crehan), dearly beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Eileen, Malachy, Kevin, Rita, Maureen, Brenda and Angela and a loving grandmother to her many grandchildren and beloved sister of Brendan and the late Terry, Eddie, Lu and Rita.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-laws Seamus, Geoff and Barry, grandchildren, brothers-in-law Patsy and Enrico, sisters-in-law Marie and Rita, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Sheila’s remains will repose at her late residence, 41 Kensington Avenue, Banbridge, from 6pm on Saturday.

Funeral on Monday at 2pm for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm in St Patrick’s Church, Dromore Street, burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick. J Reynolds of Coolock, Dublin / Carlingford, Louth

On January 19 2019, peacefully in the wonderful and dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital and St. Joseph’s Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Muriel and eldest son of the late Jim and the late Nora; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons Alan and Dermot, daughter-in-law, brother Michael, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday, 22nd January to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock village arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Denis’s Cemetery, Clogherhead, Co. Louth.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Hanrahan (née Mc Geough) of Barrack Street, Dundalk, Louth / Annagassan, Louth

Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by her mother Kathleen and sister Philomena. Beloved wife of Liam and cherished mother of Brian, Gráinne, Stephen and Claire.

Catherine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, adored grandchildren Kate, Roisín, Saoirse, Cillian, Fiachra, Miceál her dear father Kevin, daughter-in-law Rachel, Brians partner Claire, son-in-law Eugene, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Gráinne, 7 Barrack Mews, Barrack Street, on Tuesday evening between 5 o’clock and 8 o’clock and on Wednesday between 12 o’clock and 8 o’clock.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40 (walking) to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Thereafter driving to Kilsaran Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. House private on Thursday morning, please. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T:042 93 34240.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

The death has occurred of Nancy Landy (née McKenna) of Palmerstown, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



On January 18 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Nancy, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Martin, Margaret and the late Cora.

Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brother Gerard, sister-in-law Cassie, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery, Dundalk arriving at 12 noon.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund.

May she rest in peace







