Planning application submitted for 23 new houses in Dromiskin

A planning application seeking to build 23 new houses in Dromiskin has been submitted today to Louth County Council.

The application made by Adonis Enterprises Limited, seeks to construct 20 two-storey semi-detached 3-bedroom houses and three single-storey three-bedroom houses at Seabrook on Commons Road in Dromiskin.

Included in the application is a provision for solar / photovoltaic panels on the front / rear roof slope.

The application which is at a pre-validation stage, allows submissions to be made up to February 21, 2019.

A decision is due on the application by March 14, 2019.