ALONE charity seeking phone volunteers in Co Louth

ALONE, the charity which works on behalf of elderly people across Ireland is looking for phone volunteers in Co Louth to assist with their befriending service for isolated older people.

Posting on their Twitter page the charity said: "We're looking for telephone befriending volunteers in Louth. Our wonderful team in Dundalk make thousands of calls a year to older people who need social support.

"Can you spare some time in your week? Contact ALONE in Louth on 042 9330103 or email hello@alone.ie to get involved."

See www.alone.ie/