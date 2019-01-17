Registration for Fitzer 5K now available online

Registration for this year's Fitzer 5K run in Dundalk is now available online

The run takes place on Saturday, February 23, starting at The Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk at 11am.

The first 500 registrations will receive a free t-shirt.

Revenue raised from the event will support Art, Drama and Music programmes in the Maria Goretti Children's Respite and RehabCare Adult Services, Dundalk.

