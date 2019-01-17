Blight of dumping vexes Blackrock locals

Domestic waste dumped at Blackrock Park is the source of considerable annoyance among many locals in the seaside village of late, with a sack containing ashes from a fire the latest in a series of such reported dumpings.

On their Facebook page this afternoon, Blackrock Park explained what had been found in the park:

"A sack containing ashes from what is most likely a domestic fire is the latest episode of illegal dumping in the park in recent weeks - it follows on a black sack full of polystyrene, a duvet, kitchen food waste and numerous bags containing broken toys, broken kitchen items, in-line skates, runners etc.

"Who do these people think are going to clean up their dirt and rubbish one wonders?"