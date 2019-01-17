Environment
Blight of dumping vexes Blackrock locals
Domestic waste
Domestic waste dumped at Blackrock Park is the source of considerable annoyance among many locals in the seaside village of late, with a sack containing ashes from a fire the latest in a series of such reported dumpings.
On their Facebook page this afternoon, Blackrock Park explained what had been found in the park:
"A sack containing ashes from what is most likely a domestic fire is the latest episode of illegal dumping in the park in recent weeks - it follows on a black sack full of polystyrene, a duvet, kitchen food waste and numerous bags containing broken toys, broken kitchen items, in-line skates, runners etc.
"Who do these people think are going to clean up their dirt and rubbish one wonders?"
