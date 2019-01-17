Battle set to commence for Dundalk’s All Time Great

Since its launch a few weeks ago, the search for Dundalk’s All Time Great has certainly been generating some conversation with suggestions coming in from near and far.

Now the nominations are in and the shortlisting is underway as the Dundalk Democrat prepares to find out who readers believe is Dundalk’s All Time Great.

“We have certainly cast the net very wide,” David Lynch, Dundalk Democrat editor said. “There are generations of people who have contributed greatly to local life in this county and this recognises their work. We have also received a few controversial nominations so it will be really interesting to see how people react to that!”

The search drew people from all sections of the community: business, charity, sport, entertainment, politics and historical and details of the final 16 will appear on www.dundalkdemocrat.ie and in the Dundalk Democrat print edition on Tuesday January 22.

Once we have unveiled the final shortlist, we will launch our series of polls pitting our nominees head-to-head to make it to the quarter-final, the semi-final and eventually, the final in the coming weeks. Could we see Stephen Staunton doing battle with Gerry Gover? Who knows? All will be revealed as the competitions heat up. It’s the ultimate quest for Dundalk's All Time Great and you, the reader, will decide who is worthy of this prestigious accolade.