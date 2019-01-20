Health advice: ‘Stop looking for shortcuts and quick fixes’

Lisa Dunbar is a Nutrition and Health Coach, she helps people make changes to what they eat, how they eat and how they live so that they can live a healthier and happier life

See: LisaDunbarHealth.com

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

That it's located on the coast. I always took it for granted until I lived in Southern Germany for a year - the sense of being landlocked was unbelievably strong. There's nothing I love more than a walk on a breezy beach.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

It would start with a walk in Gyles Quay - my favourite place. I've fond memories of holidaying there in a caravan as a kid. It's also where my husband proposed! Followed by brunch in Strandfield - I love the decor and the healthy options. Then into town, taking a seat at the square - I love to do a bit of people-watching there! Finally, some dinner in The Supper Club in Bellurgan - my new favourite for healthy, tasty food and a lovely ambiance.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

I'd love to see a proper regular farmers' market at the square with local produce, artisan foods and crafts. At this stage I also feel there should be an Educate Together primary school in Dundalk.

What annoys you about the town?

The traffic on a Friday afternoon! For whatever reason, drivers just seem to lose the run of themselves at that time of the week.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

I had my first baby three months ago so it will be a fun-filled year watching him grow up. I will also be easing back into work after maternity leave, working hard on growing my business. This year will hopefully involve lots of healthy living talks in local businesses and, fingers crossed, a few TV appearances!

How would you describe Dundalk people?

They love to chat. Since giving up my smartphone a year ago I've grown to love engaging in chit chat with random strangers when out and about.

Where's the best place to go for a walk in the local area?

At the moment I am loving doing a few laps of the town centre with the baby in his buggy. I will always bump into someone I know.

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

I would love to see more innovative health food cafes and restaurants, the likes of The Supper Club, but in the town centre. I especially need a take-away serving healthy food!

What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

Being driven through the town centre in a neighbour's car, hanging out the window, beeping and cheering, after Ireland beat Romania in Italia 90.

What's your favourite story you've heard about Dundalk?

My husband and I had our wedding ceremony in the old gaol a few years ago and believed we were the first to get married there, but we were told the story about Diarmuid Lynch, a key player in the Easter Rising, who secretly married his fiancee in the visitor's room while he was imprisoned in the gaol in 1918.

What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

This is it...so it is...this is what you're up against.

Where is your favourite pub in Dundalk and why?

I'm a non-drinker so I don't go to pubs too often. The ones I prefer are the ones that serve food as well - I love McGeoughs for a steak sandwich and The Market Bar for some tapas.

Do you think people are becoming more health conscious in recent years?

Definitely, and it's great to see. But unfortunately I meet many people whose understanding of what being healthy means has been formed by an advertisement or by what's written on food packaging. There is a lot of confusion.

What advice would you give to people looking to get healthy in the New Year?

Stop looking for shortcuts and quick fixes. There is no secret to being healthy, it really is as simple as eating a healthy balanced diet and moving your body! Make gradual changes that you can sustain for the rest of your life without feeling like you are "on a diet". For example, try drinking more water for a few weeks and make it a habit. Then add an extra vegetable every day. Then add another piece of fruit every day.

And so on. Before you know it you will have made a huge improvement in your diet without even realising!