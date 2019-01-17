Louth Weather: 'Colder conditions in store'

Local weather guru Louth Weather, has looked ahead to next week and while snow is unlikely at this stage, "a few heavy showers could change that".

In an update on Facebook this morning, this is what Louth Weather had to say:

"Colder conditions in store next week. Nothing major with average daily highs of 5° or 6°C and around zero at night (similar to today in fact). It looks like high pressure will become established late in the week bringing dry frosty and settled conditions.

"For those praying for snow, I'm still not seeing anything major on the charts over the next ten days. However with temperatures dropping, a few heavy showers could change that, so stay turned."