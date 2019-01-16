Dundalk's Æ MAK sign contract with major UK record label

Dundalk art-pop act Æ MAK say they are thrilled to have signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Grammy-award winning London label BDI Music.

Dundalk singer Aoife McCann of Æ MAK was signed alongside her collaborator Daniel McIntyre of Lullahush.

Æ MAK was the first artist chosen for Festival Republic’s ReBalance Programme in the UK - an initiative launched in 2018 to support and promote female-led bands and solo artists.

And last year, the Dundalk singer supported major acts such as Django Django, Warpaint and tune-yards as well as performing sold-out Irish headliners and playing festivals across the UK including The Great Escape, Latitude, Liverpool Sound City, Electric Picnic, Body&Soul and more.

Æ MAK will appear at this year’s Eurosonic festival on Friday 18 January and will also play at Dublin's Grand Social venue on March 8.

BDi Music Founder Sarah Liversedge told the Record of the Day blog: “Aoife and Daniel are both incredibly creative artists and writers, and they are thriving in this collaboration. They are garnering some real attention across press and radio, and have played to great audiences at high profile festivals across the UK. 2019 is going to be a great year for them.”

Jawdropper Management told the blog: “We are hugely excited to be working with Sarah and the brilliant team at BDi. Aoife and Daniel are incredibly talented individuals and it was clear from the start that Sarah understood and shared their vision as artists and that together the future can be very exciting and successful.”

Describing the music label, the Record of the Day blog said: "Founded by Sarah Liversedge in 2004, BDi Music has established itself as an award-winning independent music publishing business representing songwriters, composers and production companies with deals tailor-made for individual creative talent. Since inception, it has been honoured with two Ivor Novello Awards, three RTS Awards, a Bafta and two ASCAP Awards, as well as a Grammy Award in 2016 for Amy Wadge’s involvement in Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud."

