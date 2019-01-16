Dundalk-born director Aislinn Clarke talks about her debut feature film

Director Aislinn Clarke has just completed her first feature film and is gearing up for a screening in her native Dundalk at An Tain Arts Centre on January 29.

Clarke who is originally from Fatima and a former pupil of Gaelscoil Dún Dealgan and Coláiste Rís, is the first Irish woman to write and direct an Internationally-distributed horror film.

The Devil's Doorway premiered in a competition at the Seattle International Film Festival, before opening in cinemas across the US in July 2018. The unsettling film, which is set in a Magdalene Laundry in 1960, has been released in cinemas in South America, and is being distributed across Japan, the Middle East, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia, and across Europe.

The film has also been included in Rotten Tomatoes Best Horror Films of 2018 and has appeared on several critics’ Best of lists. Clarke, who is a lecturer in screenwriting and film at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen's University, Belfast, is already an award-winning film-maker.

Ms Clarke was nominated for Screen International Genre Rising Star 2018 and the Bingham Ray New Talent award at the Galway Film Fleadh, amongst other accolades. She has also been described as a “real genre talent” by Kim Newman of Empire magazine.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat about how the project came into fruition the director said: “The producer Martin Brennan had an idea - he wanted to do a found footage film in a Magdalene Laundry - a Blair Witch style piece. He was talking to different directors, but in the end he went for my idea, thankfully!

“I think that horror is a good way of unpacking social trauma. For this film we went back to a point in society where Magdelene laundries were still in operation. Horror can be used as a metaphor to really get into all of that trauma in our past.”

The director also told of how she had a vision of how the film should look and says they invested a lot of time in post-production to ensure that she achieved this.

Clarke explains: “I wanted a particular aesthetic and achieved that by working with 16mm film. It can have a reputation for shaky camera work however I think it worked well to capture the aesthetic of the time.

“One of the main characters in the film, the priest, acts as a documentarian, so he would be filming parts of it that the viewer would see. So there are parts of it that are very nicely shot.”

And despite the constraints of working with a low budget the Belfast-based director is thoroughly pleased with the end result.

She says: “I wouldn’t do it any other way. Seeing as the film is set in a Magdalene Laundry, the subject needed to be treated with sincerity and integrity. I think we had to make a political statement when dealing with a subject as unsettling as this.”

Since the first release in the US last summer the Dundalk-born director has been in demand.

She explains: “We premiered the film at Seattle International Film Festival, which has premiered iconic films such as Ridley Scott's Alien. It was also shown at Cannes as a work in progress.”

And interest in The Devil's Doorway doesn't seem to be slowing down. Aislinn says: “I have been travelling non-stop for the past year on the back of the film, doing Q&A's, guest lectures and attending screenings.

“I'm very surprised at how well the film has done in the US, considering it's such an Irish subject. It's made a very big splash over there and it's had way more press in the States than it got in Ireland or the UK.”

As for plans for the future, Aislinn has plenty to keep her busy - a TV pilot in the “crime/thriller genre” and “a few feature films” are all in the pipeline. After that, she is off to LA for a few weeks.

For now, the award-winning director says she is looking forward to the upcoming screening and Q&A in An Tain Arts centre: "I hope we get a good turnout for the screening on January 29.

A lot of people would know my father, Johny Clarke the breadman from Fatima, whom I have dedicated the film to. It will be the only chance people in Dundalk will get to see the film, so I hope a good crowd will join us."