Dundalk woman accused of involvement in two separate local incidents

A 30 year old woman accused of being involved in two separate local incidents in which two women were allegedly injured, was further remanded in custody at Dundalk district court last week.

Samantha Campbell with an address at Park One, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk is charged with an aggravated burglary and assault causing harm, at a property at Waterville Crescent, Dundalk on December fifth last.

She is further accused of assault causing harm at an address at Drive Two, Muirhevnamor on the same date.

The Defence solicitor told Judge John Cheatle that the case is a matter which is unlikely to stay in the district court.

Court Presenter Sgt. Fintan McGroder also said there is a possibility of further serious charges being brought. The case was put back to the sixth of February.