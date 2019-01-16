Dundalk man (54) accused of firearms offences

A 54 year old man accused of firearms offences was sent forward for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court, when he appeared before the local district court last Wednesday.

James O'Neill of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor is accused of the unauthorised possession of two C-S gas canisters and a stun gun and possessing 39 rounds of 7.62 millimetre ammunition at the same address on May 31st 2017.

Judge John Cheatle returned him for trial to the next circuit court sitting, which began on Friday.

At the request of the Defence, Judge Cheatle granted legal aid for junior and senior counsel.