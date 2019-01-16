Dundalk Gardaí investigate hatchet attack in local estate

Dundalk Gardaí say they are investigating an assault and robbery which took place yesterday morning (Monday, 15 January).

A man in the Glenwood estate was attacked by a man with a hatchet at around 6am.

The man also had his mobile phone and keys stolen during the assault.

The victim was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

Any people who were in the area yesterday morning and might have witnessed anything are being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 93 88400.