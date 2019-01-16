Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday January 16 2019

The death has occurred of Phyllis Gillespie (née Moore) of Rockfield Close, Ardee, Louth / Drumconrath, Meath

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Joe, her parents James & Cissy & sisters Madge & Maureen.

Phyllis will be very sadly missed by her family, Jacqueline (Enniskillen), Florence (Ardee), Sharon (Luton), Joe (Navan), Gary (Ardee), Derek (Drumcondrath), Finbarr (Ardee), Trudy (Ardee), Billy (Louth Village), Darren (Ardee), Niall (Ardee) & Felicity (Luton), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partner Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at her residence, Rockfield Close (Eircode A92 H738) from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday & from 2pm to 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 9.15am to arrive in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Travis Foley of Clan Chullainn Park, Farndreg, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday January 15 2019, peacefuly, at his home, aged 17 years. Predeceased by his grandads Pat Foley and Christy Gray, uncles Gary and David Gray. Beloved son of Tracey and Kenneth and loving grandson of Josephine Foley and Una Gray.

Travis will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mum and dad, grandmothers, aunts and uncles, cousins, best friends Brian Mc Keown and Sean Mc Gee, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Duchenne Muscular Dystophy Ireland

House Private Please by Family Request

Lord Rest His Gentle Soul

The death has occurred of Noel Casey of Clontarf, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



On January 10, 2019, suddenly at the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving son of the late Hughie and Annie.

Dear brother of Teresa, Beth, Clare, Donny, Anne, Pearse, Dermot, Gabriel and the late Jim, Madge, Bridie, Bernadette, Eamon, Hughie, John and Margaret; sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (16th Jan.) evening from 7 - 8 p.m.

Funeral after 10 a.m. Mass on Thursday (17th Jan.) morning in St. Anthony's Church, Clontarf followed by burial to Moorechurch Cemetery, Julianstown, Co. Meath.

May he rest in peace







