Appeal for witnesses to "knife" wielding attacker in Dundalk

Dundalk Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which took place in Dundalk last Friday night to come forward with information.

A man approached a woman whilst she was walking down Park Street, shortly after midnight.

The man stopped the woman, threatened her and demanded her handbag.

The woman told gardai she believes the man was carrying a knife.

Contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 93 88400 if you have any information.