Dundalk man hospitalised following Dublin Road hit and run

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating a hit and run incident which saw a man knocked down on the Dublin Road yesterday morning (Monday 14th, January).

A Garda spokesperson said that a man was walking past the Malt House pub at around 10.30am when a car drove across the road, mounted the footpath and drove towards the man at a high speed.

The victim was knocked to the ground by the car and was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

The car drove off towards Dundalk town centre and ran through a red light at the Hill Street Bridge before turning right onto the Avenue Road.

Gardaí are looking for any witnesses to get in contact with Dundalk Garda Station at 042 93 88400 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.