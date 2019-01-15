Louth Weather shoots down 'Beast from the East'-type talk

Local weather expert Louth Weather has, once again, shot down any media talk of a Beast from the East-type cold front arriving on these shores in the short term.

In a Facebook update yesterday, Louth Weather was typically to the point:

"Despite all the media hype I'm seeing no beast, or anything else for that matter, from the east in the next ten days or so. Anything over that is anyone's guess. It looks like we will have a west to northwest flow into next week.

"This polar maritime flow may well turn things even colder at times so we could see some wintry showers developing by the middle of next week.

"As I said two weeks ago, the probability of colder weather following on from the SSW has increased but is in no way guaranteed."