Glen Dimplex: General Operator Vacancies

General Operator Vacancies

Glen Dimplex are currently recruiting for General Operatives for an immediate start in the company’s Dunleer Manufacturing Operations with duties to include component production, product Assembly and Testing. As a General Operative the successful candidate will work as part of a team to produce high quality products for many Customers worldwide.

You should have the ability to communicate well in English and work well in a team environment. Past experience in a manufacturing environment is an advantage but not essential as full training will be provided.

Please apply by email to maria.mcconnon@glendimplex.com or by post to Human Resources, Glen Dimplex Heating & Ventilation Ireland, Barn Road, Dunleer, Co. Louth.