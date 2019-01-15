APPEAL
Dundalk woman issues appeal for missing husband
Colm Tuite has been missing since yesterday
Dundalk woman Patricia Donnelly-Tuite has issued an appeal on social media for her husband who has gone missing.
In a Facebook post-Patricia earlier today the local woman said: "Hi all, this is my husband Colm Tuite, he left the house in Dundalk yesterday evening the 14th at around 5.15pm in a Green Peugeot Partner small van 02 LH 881.
"Please can you share and keep an eye open for him and contact me if you have any information."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on