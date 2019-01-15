Dundalk woman issues appeal for missing husband

Dundalk woman Patricia Donnelly-Tuite has issued an appeal on social media for her husband who has gone missing.

In a Facebook post-Patricia earlier today the local woman said: "Hi all, this is my husband Colm Tuite, he left the house in Dundalk yesterday evening the 14th at around 5.15pm in a Green Peugeot Partner small van 02 LH 881.

"Please can you share and keep an eye open for him and contact me if you have any information."