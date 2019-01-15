JOBS ALERT: Marketing Executive position at Celtic Pure Ltd

Celtic Pure Limited is Ireland’s largest independently owned water bottling company.

They employ 65 people at its plant based outside Carrickmacross in south Monaghan. In 2017 they manufactured and sold over 120 million bottles of still and sparkling spring water.

Celtic Pure Ltd currently have a vacancy for the following full-time position:

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

The successful candidate will be reporting into the Chief Executive and will have previous experience working within a communication and/or Marketing role.

Responsibilities

- Ownership of all social channels in ROI producing content in-house, ensuring quality control across all content and correspondence and working closely with retained PR agency.

- Support Sales and Account Managers across strategic projects, promotions roll-out and activations.

- Monitor and report on the effectiveness of marketing activity and meticulously manage associated budgets.

- Oversee and manage all in-store sampling activity in the domestic market from budgeting and briefing right through to implementation and reporting.

- Monitor and interpret consumer trends, including data analysis and desk research



Key Experience and Skills required:

- You’ve earned an undergraduate degree or advanced degree preferably with a concentration in Marketing, Advertising or Business.

- Able to interpret data and identify market trends and opportunities

- Confident decision maker and strong communication/influencing skills

- Ability to maintain and grow relationships with all levels internally and externally

- A self-starter with the initiative and ambition to work independently.

- Passionate about food/drink, new concepts and the culinary scene.

- Honed communication skills (both verbally and written) with a confident and polished - presentation style. Proofreading and editing skills are essential.

- Meticulous about details, planning and organisation.

- Possess event management experience.

- Have strong functional skills and leadership capabilities.

- Full clean driver’s license.

Please forward applications to info@celticpure.ie before 5pm on Friday 8th February.