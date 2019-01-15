Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday January 15 2019

The death has occurred of Loretto Byrne (née Mc Keown) of Hill Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home on January 14 2019. Loretto beloved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of John and Anne, granny of Michelle, Jack, Lisa and John, great grand granny of Jessica, mother-in-law of Mary and Michael Doyle and sister of Carmel O’Hare and grand mother-in-law of Claire.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister, grand daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 2pm until 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 from her home in Hill Street to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private at all times.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim Goss of Lurgankeel, Kilcurry, Dundalk

On January 15 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of Dealgan Nursing Home.

Jim beloved husband of Mary née Lennon and dear father Joseph, Dermot and the late Richard, and brother of Dora (New Zealand) and the late Kathleen, Briege, Mary, Michael, Peter, John, Patsy and Kevin.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (A91 K5X4) from 6pm until 9pm on Tuesday and from 12pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 2.15pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Kilcurry arriving for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May he rest in peace









