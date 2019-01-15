Dundalk Chamber calls for support of 2040 draft regional plan

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce are asking locals to support the proposal for a regional plan which sees the 'M1 Corridor' being the key growth region.

It places an emphasis on both Drogheda and Dundalk as regional growth centres.

The plan identifies key areas including: employment, connectivity, climate change and tourism.

The Chamber is holding a briefing for the general public on Monday January 21st to outline the draft plan for this region.

In a statement to The Democrat, the Chamber said:

"It is important that we in the town are seen to support the proposal. We in the Chamber are asking people to confirm their support for the plan by contacting the East Midland Regional Authority."

Online: www.emra.ie/rses

Or email: rses@emra.ie