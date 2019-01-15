Fyffes and Dundalk FC to host Family Fan Day at Oriel Park

As part of their preparations for the new 2019 football season, Dundalk Football Club and club sponsor Fyffes are teaming up to host a Family ‘Fan Day’ which will take place at Oriel Park at 12noon on Sunday, January 27th next.

Designed as an open doors, free-to-all event, the occasion is designed to attract supporters, families, amateur players and the community alike, allowing all present to get an insight into what it takes to be a championship winning team and achieve success in two of Ireland’s toughest sporting competitions.

Taking the form of an open training session, attendees will be given a ‘behind-the-scenes’ peek at the team in action, as players and coaches prepare to defend their league and cup titles.

Likely content will include a brief warm up; passing, crossing and finishing techniques, followed by a small five-a-side match.

Afterwards, players will mingle so that all present can meet and greet their heroes and capture their autographs.

Adding fun to the occasion will be the presence of the popular Fyffes mascot ‘Freddy Fyffes’, who will have some goodies to hand out.

Marking the first joint initiative between Dundalk FC and Fyffes since their renewed sponsorship was announced, the event is described by their marketing manager Emma Hunt-Duffy as: “the first step in giving back to the community.

“Like everyone in the town, we are proud of all the Club has achieved and we encourage everybody to join us at Oriel Park and bring the ‘feel-good factor’ ahead of what will be a challenging new season for Vinny and the team.”

“This will be a fun, interactive day and a chance for families, children and fans to meet their local heroes and maybe even get a few selfies!” she added.

In a parallel comment, new Dundalk FC Head Coach, Vinny Perth said:

"As we head into a new season, we feel that an open training session will give our supporters a great opportunity to see our players at work, and hopefully a chance to meet as many as possible.

“We are very positive and excited for the season ahead. We will to continue to work hard to reach our goals and we thank all of our fans for their continued support".