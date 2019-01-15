New Louth All-County Championship set for this season

A major shake-up of the local GAA club season is on the cards after club delegates voted for a new All-County Championship which will include all 12 senior teams along with amalgamated junior and intermediate teams.

The motion, put forward by Westerns, was voted in favour by 26 to 51 delegates at last night's county board meeting.

The traditional senior championship is still planned to run as normal, however the new All-County Championship will be the dominant one, with the winner of it set to represent Louth in the Leinster Club Championship. However only a senior team can represent Louth in Leinster, an amalgamated team will not get this chance, even if they win the All-County Championship.