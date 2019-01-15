Louth Cllr Mark Dearey looks back on his last 15 years in local politics

Local councillor Mark Dearey revealed on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon that he will not be running in the upcoming May local elections. Mr Dearey served as a councillor with the Green Party for fifteen years in the Louth and East Meath areas. Mark was also elected to the 23rd Seanad between 2010 and 2011. He said it had been a "true honour to have served the people of the area."

During the last fifteen years the Green Party Cllr worked on shaping a new Development Plan for Dundalk, made inroads to make Dundalk carbon neutral by 2020 and successfully proposed the first Business Improvement District company outside of Dublin to employ a Commercial Town Centre Manager with a mandate to regenerate the traditional shopping streets (now known as Dundalk BIDS office).

Speaking to the Democrat Mr Dearey said: “I never saw myself being in politics until the end, but I am thankful to have had three terms and hope that the people I served would deem them successful.

“It is a very, very heavy burden on both family and business owners (to work as a local Councillor). I just hope that I am not letting people down.

“During my years serving as a councillor there was an economic crash, so the majority of the time I spent in office has been in the era of austerity. It hasn't always been easy.

“I am very thankful to my colleague Marianne Butler who will be running in the local elections in May. I sincerely hope she gets reelected. I'm also very thankful to people who have canvassed for me and people who voted for me.

"I've enjoyed working with colleagues from other parties. Even if we didn't always agree, there was always mutual respect there and I think that's very important in politics these days."

Speaking about the upcoming local elections, due to take place this May, Dearey said:

“The selection process is ongoing and we will have an announcement very soon. I'm very happy to see two candidates of the new generation coming in. We have a tremendous amount of hope for the future."

He added: “I have received some lovely messages over the last few days which have reminded me of things I have achieved over the last few years.”

When asked about the highlights of his political career the local cllr cited bringing in legislation regarding planning permission and climate change into legislation whilst elected to the Senate and at a local level starting up Dundalk BIDs office.

Mr Dearey added: “I'm not gone yet. I intend to be very active for the next six months and will work right up until the votes are counted at the local elections for my Green Party colleagues.”

TRIBUTES

Tributes poured in following his announcement. Fianna Fail TD Declan Breathnach said: "Mark sorry to hear that you are not contesting. You served your town and County well and if was always a pleasure working with your constructive no-nonsense approach in the interests of making Louth and Dundalk a better place for all."

Fine Gael TD for Dublin West Noel Rock said: "Sad to read this. Always thought you served your area and your party with distinction. Plus your venue is class. Wish you the very best with the future!"

Cllr Pio Smith said: "Great Councillor, with good values, a sense of honour and a deep commitment to your community. Well done on your public life."

Cllr Dolores Minogue said: "Best wishes Mark, very sorry to hear, a voice of reason on many occasion at CC meeting."

Fine Gael Councillor David Healy‏ said: "It’s a pity to lose such an effective councillor, not just on Louth issues but also other topics such as nuclear and public banking. But looking forward to seeing how else you put your skills to use!"

Dublin Cllr Adrian Henchy added: "Sorry to hear that Mark. Saw you up close at HSE Regional meetings and your passion and honourable intentions shone through at these meetings. An excellent representative for your community and no doubt you will be greatly missed. Best wishes."