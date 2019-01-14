North Louth business targeted by burglars

Dundalk Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a licensed premises in Rockmarshall in the early hours of Monday morning (January 14).

A safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen during the break-in, which occurred around 3:50am after a door and window were forced open.

Gardaí are calling on any witnesses to the break-in to get in touch with Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388400. Gardaí also reported that there were four burglaries which took place in estates off the Inner Relief Road and the Avenue Road between January 9 and 12 between 5pm and 9pm. Cash was taken from two of the homes.