Louth County Council lodges appeal to secure funding for Bridge Street upgrade

Louth County Council has revealed that they will appeal the decision that Bridge Street would not avail of funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

At the Dundalk, Municipal District Monthly meeting councillors heard that two million euro has been allocated for the fund which falls under the Government's Project Ireland 2040.

Frank Pentony, Director of Planning, Infrastructure, and Economic Development Frank Pentony that an appeal has been lodged in relation to funding for the upgrade of Bridge Street and the Port Access Route in Drogheda.

Meanwhile, work has started on to upgrade Clanbrassil Street, a project which is set to be completed by the end of 2019.

