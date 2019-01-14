Deaths in Dundalk - Monday January 14 2019

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Wykes of 102 O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk Co Louth and Assumption Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath

(Suddenly) Predeceased by his beloved parents Eamon and Rita and sister Ann.

Sadly missed by his long term partner Marie O Rourke, Lauren & his god son Kaylum, his loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, Denise and the Durnin family, in-laws, family, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace