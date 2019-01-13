Coastguard helicopter called out to injured hillwalker on Cooley mountains

Greenore Coast Guard and Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 were called out to the Cooley mountains in north Louth this afternoon to airlift a hillwalker with a suspected ankle injury.

The injured party was removed from the scene.

That rescue came after the PSNI had warned hillwalkers to exercise extreme caution on the Mourne Mountains today due to strong winds, with several reports of incidents in the region.

Inspector Frances McCullough said: "Our officers, along with other emergency services, are currently involved in three rescues following reports of fallen walkers earlier today.

"As we continue to deal with these incidents, I would appeal to anyone thinking of venturing out for a walk on the mountains this afternoon, or indeed at any time, to think carefully before they head out.

"While weather conditions may seem okay when you start out on your journey, they can change very quickly as you venture upwards on the mountains.

"I would also appeal to anyone considering a walk on the mountains to ensure they tell their loved ones where they are going, what route they intend to take and how long they expect to be away, and to always carry identification with them and a phone that is fully charged."