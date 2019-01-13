Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday January 13 2019

The death has occurred of James (Gumbo) Durnin of Woodview Park, Castletown Road and formerly O`Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Catherine, sisters Dora and Biddy, brother Denis and brother-in-law Martin Trodden.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Mary (Donohoe), brother Larry, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 7pm-9pm on Saturday and from 2pm-8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernard Durnin of Mulladrillen, Hale Street, Ardee, Louth



On January 11 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Bernard will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Jackie, sons Andrew and Patrick, grand-son Finlay, brothers and sister James, Patsy, Henry, Marian and Oliver, son-in-law Gary, daughter-in-law Nickki, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Bernard will repose at his residence on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. House private on Monday morning please.

Removal on Monday morning walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm.

May he rest in peace